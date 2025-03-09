Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPLD

Upland Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.