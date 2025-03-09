US Bancorp DE Acquires 993 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Gentex alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX opened at $25.39 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.