US Bancorp DE Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,535 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 139,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.07 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

