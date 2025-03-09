US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $140.94 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average is $178.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

