US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 832,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 0.85. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,588,356. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 33,332 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $2,730,890.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,282,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,087,350.64. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,953 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,469 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

