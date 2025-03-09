US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fluor by 2,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W cut Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.