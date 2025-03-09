US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Allegion by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Allegion Trading Up 3.1 %

ALLE opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

