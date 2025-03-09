VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Stock Position Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:MLN opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

