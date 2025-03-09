Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems stock opened at $247.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.21. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.