Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $283.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.28.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $247.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

