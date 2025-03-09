Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 6.4 %

VSCO opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

