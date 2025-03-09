Viking (VIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Viking to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viking Price Performance

VIK stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIK shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

