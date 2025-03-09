Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $15.31 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock worth $23,871,905 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

