Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $35.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,373.95. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $326,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 136,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 530,645 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

