Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VST opened at $113.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

