Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE:WD opened at $87.46 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 84.01%.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker purchased 17,500 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,784,000 after purchasing an additional 351,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

