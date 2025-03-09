Wedbush Increases Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RKT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3,429.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,811,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

