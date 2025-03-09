Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D-)” Rating for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.99.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.78. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts predict that 8X8 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In related news, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,791 shares in the company, valued at $701,373. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,980 shares of company stock worth $38,817 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in 8X8 by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 679,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in 8X8 by 16.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 8X8 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

