Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

9F Stock Performance

Shares of JFU opened at $1.49 on Friday. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

