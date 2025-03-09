Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity at 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

Shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey S. Dow acquired 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,491.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.60. This trade represents a 60.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,564 shares of company stock worth $57,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

