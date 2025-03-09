What is B. Riley’s Estimate for TG Therapeutics Q2 Earnings?

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $38.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,231.83. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 712.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

