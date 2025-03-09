What is Cormark’s Estimate for Pet Valu FY2025 Earnings?

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.42.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PET opened at C$27.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 52-week low of C$23.32 and a 52-week high of C$32.74.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Featured Stories

