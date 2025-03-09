What is Cormark’s Forecast for Vitalhub FY2025 Earnings?

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VHI. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.60.

Vitalhub Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE:VHI opened at C$9.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$492.24 million, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$5.38 and a 12-month high of C$12.09.

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.