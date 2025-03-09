What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for TopBuild Q1 Earnings?

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2026 earnings at $22.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.78.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $308.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.32. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $288.31 and a twelve month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.