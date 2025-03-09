What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for VERA FY2025 Earnings?

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VERA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $28.82 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,410 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after buying an additional 727,656 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 671,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $730,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,989.22. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

