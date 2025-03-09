What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for SAVA FY2025 Earnings?

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.97) per share.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $2.81 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $42.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.24.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 150.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

