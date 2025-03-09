What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Broadwind Q3 Earnings?

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Broadwind in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Broadwind had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Broadwind stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadwind by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,980,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 265,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

