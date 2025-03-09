What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Ashland Q3 Earnings?

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. Ashland has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is -245.45%.

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 138,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ashland by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Ashland by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

