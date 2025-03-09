What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Alkermes Q1 Earnings?

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alkermes in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Alkermes by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $85,708.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,964.05. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,450 over the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

