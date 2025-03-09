What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PG&E Q1 Earnings?

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for PG&E in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. PG&E has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in PG&E by 1,233.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in PG&E by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in PG&E by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.