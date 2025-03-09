What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Sanofi Q2 Earnings?

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 566.7% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

