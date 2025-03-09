What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for TC Energy Q2 Earnings?

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 351,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 272,457 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in TC Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 187,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

