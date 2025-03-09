What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for WAB Q3 Earnings?

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $179.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $210.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.36.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,474,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $24,630,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,509,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,566,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $161,553.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,145,630.30. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.