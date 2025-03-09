Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $322,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 967.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average is $238.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

