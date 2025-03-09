William Blair Has Negative Outlook for AutoZone Q3 Earnings

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will earn $36.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $38.88. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2025 earnings at $51.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $166.15 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,646.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,636.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,365.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,229.85.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AutoZone by 186.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.