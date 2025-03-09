Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Xylem alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.79 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

View Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.