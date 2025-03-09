Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IRDM

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 841,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Iridium Communications by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,213,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,125,000 after acquiring an additional 683,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,613,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,088,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 567,164 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

