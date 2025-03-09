Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SFM

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $60.46 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $31,712,000.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,080.80. This trade represents a 14.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,029.86. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,193. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

