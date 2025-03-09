Zacks Research Comments on Rollins’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

