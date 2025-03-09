Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

IPGP stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.04. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

