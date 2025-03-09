Zacks Research Estimates PACCAR’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for PACCAR in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $110.06 on Friday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.