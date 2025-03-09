Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Deere & Company

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $19.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.59 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.22.

DE stock opened at $499.73 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,761,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

