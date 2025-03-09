Zacks Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Kinross Gold

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

