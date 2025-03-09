Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of ProPetro Q2 Earnings

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $753.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 126,346 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 209.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 272,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 184,273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $3,525,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 95.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after buying an additional 3,491,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

