Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of TEVA FY2025 Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TEVA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of TEVA opened at $15.34 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

