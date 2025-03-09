Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for NOG Earnings

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

NOG stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.02%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,697. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bahram Akradi acquired 40,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. The trade was a 2.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,273,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,916,000 after buying an additional 166,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,537,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,937,000 after acquiring an additional 243,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,507,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,884,000 after acquiring an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

