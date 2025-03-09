Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for GT Earnings

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.71. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 396,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,626,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,101,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 484,198 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

