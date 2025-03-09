Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for AEP Earnings

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

Shares of AEP opened at $104.62 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $19,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

