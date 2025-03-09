Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for Exelon Earnings

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

