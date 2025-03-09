Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZVRA. Guggenheim set a $21.00 price objective on Zevra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $231,759.96. This represents a 26.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $481,605.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,391.60. This represents a 21.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,773 shares of company stock valued at $674,176. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

